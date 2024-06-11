WATCH: Stephen Curry Seen Sinking Threes While Playing Pickup Game vs Strangers at Life Time Gym in Folson

The Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry recently made waves as he surprised gym-goers at a Life Time Fitness location in Sacramento by joining in a casual pickup basketball game.

The four-time NBA champion, known for his sharpshooting skills and flashy plays, suited up alongside his former Warriors teammate Kent Bazemore. Despite facing off against regular guys and a less intense setting than his usual NBA games, Curry showcased his prowess on the court by sinking threes effortlessly.

A video recently surfaced online where he was initially seen missing his first attempt, and then quickly found his rhythm and went on to display his signature shooting form, leaving his opponents in awe.

Having some free time after the Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs earlier, Curry took the opportunity to stay active and enjoy the game he loves.

At 36 years old and in his 15th season, Curry continues to impress with his outstanding performance, leading the league in three-pointers made for the eighth time in his career.

Stephen Curry voices for raising game of Golf

Stephen Curry, known for his success on the basketball court is now making waves on the golf course with his ambitions to elevate the game and make it more inclusive.

As golf still struggles with diversity at the professional and elite levels, Curry's interest in the sport brings a fresh perspective and potential for change. His passion for golf extends beyond personal enjoyment, as he aims to inspire others who look like him to explore the game and its opportunities.

After featuring in the cover of Golf Digest, Steph added some words to his plan after he was done with basketball.

“I don’t know what the path is. All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see,” he said as per the magazine.

The rise of Curry in the golf world coincides with a growing momentum for diversity and inclusion in the sport. With green-grass participation among people of color increasing and a significant influx of off-course golfers from diverse backgrounds, there is a real opportunity to cultivate a more diverse and welcoming environment in golf.

Curry's influence and advocacy for golf could serve as a catalyst for further progress, encouraging more individuals to engage with the game and pursue their interests in the sport.

