When Panthers HC Dave Canales Struggled With Porn Addiction, Infidelity and Binge Drinking

The past struggles of the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Dave Canales, have once again come into the spotlight. Earlier, the player shared his struggle with infidelity, pornography addiction, and binge drinking. His issues sparked media attention again with a video swirling down the internet.

The head coach of the Panthers co-authored a book with his wife, Lizzy. It was published in September 2022 and was called This Marriage? The Question That Changed Everything. The book was out in public long before he was appointed for the head coach position.

Panthers HC's Past Battles

Recently, the official X page of MLFootball posted a picture of him along with a link to a page that talked about his trauma and how he had a secret life. And with that, his struggles became the talk of the audience once again.

Coming back to the book, the pair starts by saying, "Welcome to our mess and the beautiful way that God has worked all things together for us." They attributed their success to their Christian faith. According to them, their belief gave them the strength and guidance to navigate the darkest times.

Their book sheds light on his past struggles and also gives hope to overcome them through the process. They both candidly shared the tumultuous journey they went through to get over these challenges. Eventually, the pair rebuilt their marriage and family and now have a better life.

Canales acknowledged his nature of living during those times as a ‘secret life.’ With that, he even shared, “No matter how hard I tried by going to church, reading my Bible, and praying, I always had a secret, dark place that was just mine.”

He shared that his deep-seated addiction to pornography ruined his relationship with his wife. As he wrote, “Before I was ever unfaithful to her, I was already there in my mind. Bad habits, combined with addiction, made it hard for me to resist temptation. It was a pattern I knew well before we started dating.” The addiction changed into impulsive cheating and instances of infidelity that plagued their marriage.

From Struggle to Success

The mutual decision to pen down their story has motivated the desire to support challenges. In the book, they wrote, “We wanted other people to feel safe starting this journey toward a vibrant marriage by helping them see they are not alone.” By sharing their experiences, Canales and Lizzy hoped to reassure others that they were not alone in their struggles.

Canales described him as a “recovering narcissist” in the process of working on himself. He wrote, “I quit drinking alcohol altogether, knowing that I do not have great restraint in that area, and it numbs me to making other poor choices.”

Fast forwarding to today, he didn't let go of his marriage and changed himself for the betterment of his wife and children. Not only is he portraying a wonderful show on the ground, but he is also healing things off the ground.

