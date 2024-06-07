Where is Kristaps Porzingis From? All you need to know

Kristaps Porzingis is currently shining in the NBA Finals game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks after recovering from his calf injury. The Celtics star big man originally hails from the small yet basketball-passionate country of Latvia.

He was born on August 2, 1995, in Liepāja, a coastal city on the western edge of Latvia. Porzingis comes from a sporting family. His father, Talis Porzingis, and mother, Ingrida Porzingis both were involved in the sports industry for quite some time.

His father was a semi-professional basketball player. Meanwhile, his mother competed in Latvia's youth national teams. But that's not all!

Basketball runs in the Porzingis family. Kristaps' older brother, Janis, carved out a 14-year career in European leagues, while his other brother, Martins also played the game in Latvia.

Kristaps Porzingis's early life and background

Kristaps Porzingis took an interest in the sport when he was a mere six years old. Growing up, the Latvian professional basketball player began his career in his hometown of Liepāja. There, he played basketball for local youth teams.

By the age of 15, Porzingis' talent garnered significant attention from international scouts. This led him to move to Spain, where he joined the youth system of CB Sevilla.

Kristaps Porzingis' potential truly blossomed during his second year (2012-2013) with Sevilla's youth squad. He averaged an impressive 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game, showcasing his well-rounded skill set. His professional journey continued thereafter, and he never looked back.

Kristaps Porzingis's NBA career

The Unicorn marked his journey in the NBA by getting selected in the 2015 drafts. Drafted as the fourth overall pick by the New York Knicks, he became the third player from Latvia to enter the league.

His rookie season was remarkable, earning him the title of Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for his performances in October and November. The following years, 2016-2018 proved to be promising years for the player.

Moreover, after eight years of playing with multiple NBA teams, Porzingis was finally traded to the Boston Celtics, just last year. In his debut for the Celtics on October 25, he scored 30 points against the New York Knicks, setting a new record for the most points scored in a debut in Celtics history.

Porzingis is currently playing in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. This is his debut in the finals and he is already showing a strong performance at the TD Garden in Boston.

