'She Wanted A Dog So Bad': Lunch Order Leads To Pet Adoption? Find Out How

An unexpected lunch delivery led to a heartwarming adoption story at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter in Lorton, Virginia. The story of Jihoo, a 65-lb black-and-white pit bull mix, and Alan Moncayo, a Grubhub driver, is a testament to the power of chance encounters and the love between humans and animals.

The encounter: Love at first sight

On a Saturday in February, Moncayo delivered lunch to a manager at the animal shelter. As he walked in, he saw Jihoo, the rescue dog, staring right at him through the front window.

It was a moment of connection that Moncayo describes as "love at first sight." With his 5-year-old daughter, Sabrina, by his side, Moncayo asked if they could meet Jihoo.

Moncayo and his daughter instantly bonded with Jihoo. They played catch with him and felt a strong connection from the beginning. Despite having been at the shelter for 240 days, Jihoo's loving nature and playful personality shone through.

Jihoo had become a beloved member of the shelter community, known for his affectionate demeanor and love for squeaky toys.

The adoption: A special moment

Coinciding with Super Bowl weekend, the shelter was hosting an Adoption Bowl event for large dogs, waiving all adoption fees for pups over 45 lbs. Thanks to the lunch delivery that led to this chance encounter, Jihoo found his forever home.

Moncayo was thrilled that the shelter not only waived the adoption fee but also provided him with a brand-new dog crate, leash, toys, and food.

A new beginning

Jihoo has now settled into his new home with Moncayo and Sabrina. Describing Jihoo as gentle and loving, Moncayo says, "He fits so perfectly in our family. We love him so much; it's such a blessing to our hearts."

The story of Jihoo's adoption is a reminder of the joy and love that pets bring into our lives and the importance of animal shelters in finding forever homes for animals in need.

The story of Jihoo's adoption is a heartwarming reminder of the power of chance encounters and the love that animals bring into our lives. Thanks to a lunch delivery, Jihoo found his forever home with Alan Moncayo and his daughter Sabrina.

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter's "Adoption Bowl" event was a success, with 20 dogs finding loving homes. Jihoo's journey from the shelter to his new family is a testament to the dedication of animal shelters and the joy of pet adoption.

