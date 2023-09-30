Top 5 Yang Yang C-dramas to check out if you loved watching Love O2O

Asian dramas have certainly become extremely popular on a global basis, whether they are Korean, Chinese, Thai, or from any other Asian region. As a result, video streaming platforms are always swamped with a bounty of appealing content. Notably, Chinese actor and top star Yang Yang has gained one of the largest fan bases in this sweeping trend. Today let us brief you about the top 5 Chinese dramas featuring the heartthrob Yang Yang. These shows have not only won over fans' hearts but also gained a lot of critical acclaim.

Top 5 C-dramas of Yang Yang

The King’s Avatar

Starring Yang Yang, Shuying Jiang, Sanmu Liu, and others, the C-drama came out in 2019. The series is a great binge option for audiences who are eSports fans. In the show, Yang Yang plays Ye Xiu, a top-tier professional gamer who is forced out of the team after being betrayed. Disheartened he opens up his internet cafe where slowly but steadily he starts building up his reputation and leads a new team. The famous series is inspired by a web novel of the same name.

You Are My Glory

Released in 2021, the C-drama is one of the most popular choices in the romance genre. The series stars Yang Yang and Dilraba Dilmurat in the key roles. Adapted from Gu Man's book of the same name, You Are My Glory revolves around Yu Tu, a highly talented and skilled aerospace engineer, who is asked to head a special group on a mission. He then meets a famous celebrity and art lover Qiao Jingjing played by Dilraba Dilmurat. Despite hailing from a completely different background they get drawn to one another and start dating.

Who Rules the World

For those who prefer watching Chinese wuxia romances, this series offers a visual treat. Rolled out in 2022, Who Rules the World stars Yang Yang and Zhao Lusi in the key roles. The popular series is an adaption of Qing Lengyue's Let's Try The World novel. The core plot of the series revolves around the thrilling and audacious tale of Hei Fengxi and Bai Fengx. Who Rules the World is a tale of love, betrayal, and the quest for power set in the middle of war and anarchy

The Lost Tomb

Released in 2015, the Lost Tomb is inspired by a web novel Daomu Biji. The series stars Yifeng Li, Yang Yang, Tianzuo Liu, Yoki Sun in the lead roles. In the series, Yang Yang plays a very mysterious yet intriguing character. He holds a strange character arc, who rarely speaks anything and always appears to be thinking something. Someone who is highly skilled in martial arts and holds a deeper understanding of graves and artifacts from the past.

Fireworks of My Heart

The 2023 K-drama stars Yang Yang, Churan Wang, Chaoyue Yang, and Asai Meng in the lead role. The romantic-comedy drama revolves around the lovebirds who faced a harsh breakup in their teen days. Song Yan played by Yang Yang, who is a firefighter, and Xu Qin played by Wang Chu Ran who takes up the role of a doctor, reunite owing to their work commitments. The slow-burn romance drama is a heartwarming tale about maturing and finding the courage to be oneself.

