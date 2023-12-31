What did Taylor Swift's brother give Travis Kelce for Christmas? Surprise gift sparks nostalgia

In a wonderful holiday twist, NFL player Travis Kelce received a surprise Christmas present from an unlikely source: Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift. Travis and his elder brother, Jason Kelce, presented a holiday-themed edition of the New Heights podcast, giving listeners a look inside the Kelce family's festive celebrations, as per Entertainment Tonight.

A Swift family affair at Arrowhead stadium

The holiday episode took an exciting turn when it featured the Swift family at Travis' Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium. Austin Swift was joined by his pop star sister, Taylor Swift, as well as their parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. Austin even embraced the holiday spirit by dressing up as Santa Claus for the event, adding a touch of festive brightness.

As the New Heights podcast progressed, special guest Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, jokingly picked out Austin Swift as the standout contributor to their Christmas festivities. When the topic of Austin's Santa suit came up, the conversation took a hilarious turn, with Kylie commending his dedication to the festive attire. "That was a full commit, and I respect that," she remarked.

Travis Kelce's Christmas surprise: A blast from the past

The excitement peaked when Travis Kelce revealed what Austin had in store for him for Christmas. Travis expressed his appreciation for Austin's efforts, saying, "He genuinely made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack." Travis received a VHS of his all-time favorite football movie, Little Giants, a 1994 sports film starring Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neill.

Travis resumed his Christmas celebrations with Taylor Swift and her family after the game. Travis and his father, Ed Kelce, joined the Swifts in Kansas City for a wonderful holiday party. Despite the Chiefs' 14-20 setback at Arrowhead Stadium, the holiday spirit prevailed.

Meanwhile, Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, supported her son, Jason Kelce, who was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles versus the New York Giants. Christmas was a big deal for the pair because it was their first holiday together since they started dating this Summer. Taylor Swift, a common presence at Travis' recent games, has been active in supporting her boyfriend, bringing family members there, and talking with Travis' parents in the private box.

Lastly, with a thoughtful and unique present, Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift, added a bit of nostalgia and joy to Travis Kelce's Christmas celebration. The surprise not only demonstrated the Swifts' Christmas enthusiasm but also contributed a new chapter to the Kelces' holiday traditions.

