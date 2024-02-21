TikTok evolved from modest beginnings to become a worldwide phenomenon, turning everyday people into celebrities overnight and providing a forum for humor, creativity, and entertainment. The app has been home to a lot of trends, challenges, and viral videos.

A woman from the Atlanta area is becoming extremely popular on the internet due to her bizarre story about getting married to a scammer during the pandemic and living a Lifetime movie-like marriage.

Who is Reese Teesa?

The 50-part TikTok video series "Who TF Did I Marry?" by user Reesa Teesa, which chronicles her year-long marriage to a compulsive liar, has become a viral hit on the internet. In just four days, Reesa's TikTok storytelling series amassed millions of views; on average, each episode has garnered over a million views.

Reesa's story explained

Reesa said her ex-husband, whom she referred to in the films as "Legion" (a fake name), was a pathological liar and detailed how he lied to each other nonstop for the duration of their 50-minute video series, "Who tf did I marry?"

Reesa claimed that during the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, she encountered her ex husban for first, he claimed to have moved to Atlanta for work, telling her that he was a Vice President (VP) for a major condiment company, the name of which she did not disclose.

The pair's bond became stronger as soon as they started living together in quarantine, Reesa became pregnant, although she eventually miscarried. The problems started when Reesa and Legion started looking for a property together.

Reesa began to uncover Legion's lies as their relationship developed and got married. She stated, for example, that he would frequently be on the phone with his brother, friends, and other family members during their relationship. He would spend minutes conversing with them.

She then learned that he didn't have any close friends and hadn't spoken to his brother since 2015. She said that all of his phone calls were fake as a result. Reesa discovered that Legion had given her an invalid social security number when they were married after she had exposed him for several lies. When her new employment required a background check, she was able to obtain his actual social security number.

Reesa and her husband had been together for little over a year when she ultimately decided to divorce him in the middle of 2021. Social media was ablaze with praise for Teesa, the influencer, for sharing her truth, as she concluded her narrative on Saturday, February 17.

