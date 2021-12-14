Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain wedding EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about food menu

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding is finally happening today, and Pinkvilla has been the first one to bring to you the first image of their wedding location. The nuptials have been preceded by several pre-wedding festivities that began from Saturday. While the mehendi and engagement happened on Sunday night, yesterday was the couple’s haldi and sangeet ceremonies. Many B-town celebrities including Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor were a part of the sangeet held last night. Pinkvilla now has some exclusive details from the wedding today.

We have learnt that there is a wide spread of food laid out for the guests today. “The menu is dominated by Rajasthani cuisine consisting of Gatte Ki Sabji, and a lot more. There is also Paneer Khurchan, Xacuti Paneer, Dahi Wada and Vegetable Noodles. There is also a wide range of sweets to choose from. Ankita and Vicky were personally involved in selecting the menu for their big day,” informs a source in the know.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Srishty Rode said that she is excited to see Ankita as a bride today. “You know we have been with her, and have been having a great time at all the functions. Last night was sangeet, which was fab again. She is so excited. She has the most energy out of all us, I have never seen a bride so excited and so full of exuberance,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the wedding is expected to start anytime soon, which will be followed by a reception in the evening. A lot of celebs from the film and telly world are expected to attend the do.

