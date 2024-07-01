Laughter Chefs Promo: Partners get exchanged on Bharti Singh-hosted show; Find out who is paired with whom

Laughter Chefs is one of the most-loved shows currently airing on television. The cooking show, which is more of a comedy show, cooks up a laughter riot, as with the celebrity contestants' attempt at cooking. Now, the show makers have introduced a fun new twist; the cooking partners will be exchanged with each other.

Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, and the others will get new partners after a month of cooking together. Let’s check out who will be paired with whom.

Laughter Chefs introduces twist by exchanging partners

The latest promo of Laughter Chefs dropped by the official channel, Colors TV show host Bharti Singh saying, “Aaj hain jodiyon ki aadla badli. (Today, partners will be exchanged.)” Hearing this, the contestants who got comfortable with their partners gave hilarious reactions.

Watch the hilarious promo here:

Karan Kundrra hugs Arjun Bijlani and screams, “Nahiiii. (Nooo).” Sudesh Lehri is seen crying on the floor as Nia Sharma drags him. Krushna Abhishek dances and says, “Main Kashmera se alag nahi ho sakta. (I cannot be separated from Kashmera).” Then Bharti announces who will be partnered with whom.

Rahul Vaidya is partnered with Sudesh Lehri. As the former maintains a poker face, the latter cries out and says, “Keere padhenge tumlog ko. (Curse you.)” Talking about the other participants, Vicky Jain is partnered with Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek with Karan Kundrra, and Kashmera Shah with Ankita Lokhande.

Advertisement

In another promo, Krushna and Rahul are seen teasing Vicky Jain for quietly working with Nia. As Nia and he taste their food, Krushna says, “Vicky bhaiya badhi shanti se busy haai aaj (Vicky's brother is peacefully busy today).” Rahul Vaidya adds, “Kyunki Vicky bhaiya ka dhyan aaj ekdam sahi jagah par hain. (Because Vicky brother’s focus is at the right place today.)”

Hearing them tease, the businessman gestures to them to remain silent, and Ankita sees them suspiciously.

About Laughter Chefs

Hosted by the comedian Bharti Singh, this unique show features 12 entertainers from the industry: Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh - Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra - Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma. Their cooking is judged by Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Recently, reports surfaced that owing to the popularity of the show, it will get an extension.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Heeramandi fever grips Laughter Chefs' set; Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair mimic THIS actress