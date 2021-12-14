EXCLUSIVE: Srishty Rode is excited to see Ankita Lokhande as a bride: ‘She has the most energy out of all us’

After all the wedding festivities which began from Saturday, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are finally getting married today in a traditional ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Ankita’s close friend Srishty Rode, who has been a part of all the functions, says she is very excited to see Ankita as a bride today. “You know we have been with her, and have been having a great time at all the functions. Last night was sangeet, which was fab again. She is so excited. She has the most energy out of all us, I have never seen a bride so excited and so full of exuberance,” says Srishty.

She further adds, “So yes, looking at her it gives us energy. Everybody knows that my leg is still not ok, but I have still been there and it’s only because of her as she has so much energy herself. It’s amazing to look at her like that.” Srishty adds that because of her injured leg she will be sitting in a corner somewhere at the wedding, cheering for the bride and the groom.

“I can’t really go where there are too many people as, if someone steps on my foot I’ll have a hard time. Vicky and Ankita make a very good pair, they look good together and they are fab dancers. If you have seen any of their clips dancing together, it’s just fab. They compliment each other, they look good together and they have very good compatibility. So really happy for both of them,” informs Srishty, who was getting ready for the wedding which is scheduled to begin at around 2 pm.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Mahhi Vij says Ankita Lokhande always wanted a big fat wedding: ‘I am so happy for both of them’