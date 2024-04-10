EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ankita Lokhande talks about NOT getting much time to spend with her husband Vicky Jain

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain opened up about getting less time to spend together. The former even expressed her excitement on Vicky's acting debut.

By Garima
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  07:26 PM IST |  246
Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain
Image: Pinkvilla

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are creating much buzz in the town with the release of their first music video together, Laa Pila De Sharaab. The song marks the debut opportunity for the couple to share screen space. Featuring them opposite each other, the song is sung by popular singer Vishal Mishra. Recently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain appeared for a candid interview at Pinkvilla and discussed various aspects of their music video.

Ankita Lokhande on Vicky Jain's acting in Laa Pila De Sharaab 

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande appreciated her husband and expressed that Vicky Jain pulled off the art of acting effortlessly before the camera. She stated, "I was very excited when I got to know that this song is for both of us because to work with your partner is the most beautiful thing you can ever have. You are so comfortable around him. You know that he is here. We both are together."

The Pavitra Rishta fame shared, "So, this was completely my opportunity to spend lots of time with Vicky. I was more excited than him upon his debut. I knew he can pull it off very nicely, and he has done a fantastic job as an actor. Of course, everybody knows that he is a good dancer, but acting was so easy thing for him."

Watch the full interview here:


Ankita Lokhande on not getting to spend much time with Vicky Jain

Divulging further, Ankita Lokhande opened up about not getting much time to spend with her husband, Vicky Jain. Explaining her situation, "Usually we don't get this much of time because he is in Bilaspur and I'm here. If he visits me, I am often out for shoot. So nowadays, we are spending quite a good time together."

About Laa Pila De Sharaab

Sung by Vishal Mishra and beautifully composed by Manan Bhardwaj, Laa Pila De Sharaab also features Saurabh Sachdev. The song marks Vicky Jain's debut in acting alongside his wife, Ankita Lokhande. The song was released on April 5 on the official YouTube channel of T-Series.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar enjoys cruise vacation with Rahul Vaidya and daughter Navya; shares PICS of special moments

Latest Articles