Laughter Chefs, a comedy cooking show, is one of the most-loved shows on television. Hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show creates a riot of laughter as celebrity contestants attempt to cook.

The latest promo showcases Krushna Abhishek and Arjun Bijlani in a fun banter and Vicky Jain's reaction will leave you in splits.

Krushna Abhishek and Arjun Bijlani's hilarious banter

The latest promo of Laughter Chefs posted on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV begins with Arjun and Krushna having a funny conversation with a mixer in their hand.

The promo begins with Arjun and Krushna holding a mixer. Arjun humorously turns the mixer off and on, saying, “Tujhe life mein chahiye ye par teri life mein hai ye. Bata mai kiski baat kar raha hu? (You want this in your life, but you have this in your life. Tell me, who am I talking about?)”

Krushna, playing along, names Nia Sharma when the mixer is off and Kashmera Shah when it is on. The laughter begins when Krushna says, “Yeh dekh Ankita (Look at this, Ankita.),” prompting Vicky Jain to humorously say, “Phatt jayega mat karo. (It will burst, don't do it.)” Vicky’s comment has everyone laughing uncontrollably.

The caption of the promo reads, “Krushna aur Arjun ke “mixer communication 101” mein hai aapka swaagat! (Welcome to Krushna and Arjun's 'Mixer Communication 101'!)”

In the upcoming episode, cooking partners will be exchanged with each other. Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, and the others will be paired with new partners after a month of cooking together.

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment features a cooking battle between six celebrity pairs, showcasing their unique dynamics while preparing delicious dishes and plenty of laughter. The pair that cooks up the best flavors wins the most stars.

This blend of humor and cooking antics premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and is available for digital streaming on JioCinema.

