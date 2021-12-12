Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain pre-wedding functions EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about decor, food & designers

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding functions began yesterday, with Veena Nagda doing the mehendi for the bride-to-be. However, the official mehendi function is scheduled for today afternoon at a suburban five star hotel, which will be followed by the engagement ceremony later today. The mehendi event began at around 2: 30 pm, and Pinkvilla has some exclusive information from the ceremony.

“Ankita and Vicky have opted for a Rajasthani decor for their mehendi function. The guests will also be indulging in some Rajasthani food, while they groove to some latest tracks. Ankita and Vicky have opted for a Siddhartha Bansal pink and white attire. All the motifs in Ankita’s lehenga have been designed by hand. For the engagement, they will be wearing a Shantanu & Nikhil outfit,” informs a source in the know. Ankita’s friends Amruta Khanvilkar and Sana Makbul are also at the do.

Meanwhile, in a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ankita’s close friend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty had opened up about his excitement for the actress’s big day. “I am thrilled that she has found happiness and I always wish that they keep smiling together. Am looking forward to this wedding, and I always wish them the best of everything. We go back a long way, almost 13-14 years. I have seen her journey up close as a friend and a confidant, and I know that she's a super strong girl. I am happy she has found a supportive life partner and they look great together,” he had said.

