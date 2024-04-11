Vicky Jain, who came to the limelight after his participation in Bigg Boss 17, has been in the news since then. During his stint in the show, Vicky grabbed eyeballs with his style of playing games and was called the mastermind. Now, as the anticipation for Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in the air, fans' speculations were rife that Vicky Jain will be seen as a contestant in the show.

Will Vicky Jain participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande recently got chatty with Pinkvilla and spoke about his recently released first music album, La Pila De Sharab. While speaking with us, Vicky was asked whether fans would see him in the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. When asked if these speculations were true, Vicky said, "Not at all. Why would I do that? No, no. It's done for me."

Vicky Jain further explained, "The show was for 105 days and I was there for almost 102 days so I have had my share of experience and lived it." As Vicky spoke, Ankita was seen agreeing with him. He continued, "Being there, done that. So I am quite satisfied with the journey I had and I don't think so there's any more need of it."

Vicky continued, "I cannot be so away from my family and work again for such a long time. In life, you can just take that step once. As I am already committed to my business life also, I don't think so that is possible."

The Bigg Boss 17 fame stated that he doesn't disrespect the show. He shared, "I love the show. Whatever love I am getting is because of Bigg Boss. That I will never forget. It was an excellent journey for me but I don't think so I can make it practically possible ever again."

After Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain featured together in a music video titled, La Pila De Sharab.

Also, the buzz about Bigg Boss is in the air once again as the makers might roll out the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. Yes, that's right!

Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will start premiering on May 15, 2024. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.

