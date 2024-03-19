Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Ankita Lokhande’s mom congratulates her on her win
Ankita Lokhande won the Most Stylish TV Actor in female category at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards last night. Her mom extended her wishes for the actress.
The much-awaited Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024 wrapped up last night. It was a star-studded gala as many celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry stole the spotlight in their fashionable best. It was an unforgettable night of celebrating talent as the stars clinched winners' trophies in their respective categories. Among them, Ankita Lokhande won the award for Most Stylish TV Actor (Female). Now, her mom has taken to social media to congratulate her.
Ankita Lokhande’s mother congratulates her
Ankita Lokhande’s mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle this morning and shared the picture of the actress receiving her award for Most Stylish TV Actor (Female) on stage at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024. Her husband Vicky Jain can also be seen on stage handing over the award to her. Sharing the picture, the actress’ mom wrote, “Congratulations.”
Check out Ankita Lokhande's mom’s post here:
Reposting the picture on his official Instagram handle, Jain wrote, “Thank you mumma.” The Bigg Boss 17 couple looked gorgeous as they went up the stage. While Ankita wore a black gown with purple and yellow details all over, Vicky Jain looked handsome in a black suit with a white blazer.
Besides Ankita Lokhhande and Vicky Jain, several other TV actors turned heads at the awards night including Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, among others.
Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are:
TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor
Killer - Powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg - Beverage Partner
Just Herbs - Glam Partner
Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner
MovieMax - Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Taj Lands End - Venue Partner
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Rupali Ganguly and Dilip Joshi win Best Actor (Male and Female)