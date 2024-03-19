The much-awaited Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024 wrapped up last night. It was a star-studded gala as many celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry stole the spotlight in their fashionable best. It was an unforgettable night of celebrating talent as the stars clinched winners' trophies in their respective categories. Among them, Ankita Lokhande won the award for Most Stylish TV Actor (Female). Now, her mom has taken to social media to congratulate her.

Ankita Lokhande’s mother congratulates her

Ankita Lokhande’s mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle this morning and shared the picture of the actress receiving her award for Most Stylish TV Actor (Female) on stage at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024. Her husband Vicky Jain can also be seen on stage handing over the award to her. Sharing the picture, the actress’ mom wrote, “Congratulations.”

Check out Ankita Lokhande's mom’s post here:

Reposting the picture on his official Instagram handle, Jain wrote, “Thank you mumma.” The Bigg Boss 17 couple looked gorgeous as they went up the stage. While Ankita wore a black gown with purple and yellow details all over, Vicky Jain looked handsome in a black suit with a white blazer.

Besides Ankita Lokhhande and Vicky Jain, several other TV actors turned heads at the awards night including Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, among others.

