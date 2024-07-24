Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, a comedy and cooking show has been receiving a lot of love from viewers. The show has been performing well in viewership and TRP ratings. The makers have released a new promo in which Vicky Jain’s mother was seen serving kheer (rice pudding) on the occasion of Jain’s birthday.

The show is hosted by the laughter queen Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Krushna Abhishek's hilarious comment sparks laughter in Laughter Chefs

In the latest promo of Laughter Chefs, all the contestants were seen sitting on the floor and eating rice pudding. Ankita Lokhande said, “Aaj Vicky ka birthday hai, sab pet bhar ke khana (Today is Vicky's birthday, so eat as much as you can),” while serving rice pudding. Vicky Jain’s mother brought homemade kheer (rice pudding) to celebrate his birthday.

Krushna Abhishek responded, “Didi, ek adha kambal bhi de dijiye. (Sister, please give me a blanket as well).” His witty response left everyone in splits. Krushna said, “Kambal, do chappal, Vicky bhaiya ke ghar ki kheer khaate khaate, kam se kam 6-7 usme diamond nikalne chahiye. (Blanket, two slippers, while eating Vicky bhaiya's rice pudding, there should be at least 6-7 diamonds in it.)”

Meanwhile, Aly Goni was seen eating rice pudding when some of it got on his nose. Vicky said, “Aly naak mein lagi hai beta. (Aly, it's on your nose.)”

Krushna Abhishek's humorous remark about needing a blanket for eating Vicky’s kheer had everyone laughing, while Aly Goni’s playful mishap with the kheer added to the fun.

The caption of the promo reads, “Garma garam kheer ne laga diye Vicky ke birthday mein chaar chand. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har 1st August se Thursday & Friday raat 10:00 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par.”

“(Hot rice pudding added charm to Vicky's birthday. Watch #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment every Thursday and Friday at 10:00 PM starting August 1st, only on #ColorsTV and @officialjiocinema.)”

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs features popular television personalities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Kashmera Shah, and Krishna Abhishek. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and combines cooking skills with comedic acts for an entertaining experience.

