Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin says she can take inspiration from Rubina Dilaik: ‘I am a bit like her’

Neha Bhasin is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the singer opened up about her decision of entering the BB house. “Lets just say leap of faith. They have been asking me for a few years and that kind of prompts you to think about it at least once. Starting with the last two years being the way they have been with Covid and lockdown, it has surely given me some time to contemplate that maybe I could think about doing it,” informs Neha.

She further adds, “So when I took the meeting and I spoke to the team, I liked the team - first let’s put it that way. When you like the makers and the way they pitch you something, it gets you thinking. Once it gets you thinking then, it's a dangerous ground (because) there is a chance that you might say yes. So I think just having the time, and hoping that I can connect with the larger audience of India.”

Is there any contestant from the past seasons whose strategy she would like to follow? “Honestly I haven’t really followed Bigg Boss, though I have seen a few clips online. So not naming any one particular person, but those who are stern but not ill behaved - I think I like those people. For example, Rubina (Dilaik) - whatever little I saw of her. I am not saying that's my strategy, but I feel I am a bit like that as well. So hopefully I can take some inspiration from that,” states Neha, further adding that is the perfect host for Bigg Boss OTT.

“There cannot be anybody who can be better than Karan Johar. I just hope he is nice to me. It will be fun to see what he brings to the show as well,” Neha concludes.

