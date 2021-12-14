EXCLUSIVE: Sana Makbul says Vicky and Ankita to wear Manish Malhotra outfits; Event planned at his hometown

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will tie the knot today, and a lot of their friends have been a part of their wedding celebrations from the beginning. Vicky’s close friend and actor Sana Makbul too has been a part of the festivities since Saturday. “The family has checked in the hotel, and I am like family for Vicky. You know it has been amazing, and it is like a carnival. All the functions have been super amazing, and I have lost my voice. So you would know how much fun we have had,” informs Sana, who has known Ankita because of Vicky.

“I am his best friend, and so there is a different bond that I share with Ankita. She loves me, respects me and always takes care of me like a small sister. They are wearing Manish Malhotra (outfits) today. It's a customised thing that Manish has made for both of them,” says Sana, who won’t be able to attend the wedding and the reception today. “I have my shoot, so I have to leave,” informs the actress.

Further speaking about Ankita and Vicky, Sana adds, “They have been seeing each other for a couple of years, and for me Ankita was my bhabhi and will always be. I’ll skip (the wedding) today, but there is going to be one more thing from the groom’s side in his hometown so probably I’ll attend that.”

Meanwhile, the wedding is scheduled to start anytime soon. It will be followed by a grand reception, which will be attended by the couple’s friends from the film and telly world.

