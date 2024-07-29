Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Ranvir Shorey flash his middle finger to Sana Makbul during nomination task?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in its final week and the contestants are giving their best to ensure they make it to the Grand Finale. With only six contestants are left inside the house, one will get evicted soon. Now, during the latest nomination task, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul, who never got along in the show created a controversy when the former allegedly showed the latter middle finger. Read on to know what happened.

Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul’s interaction during nomination task

Interestingly, this season’s torture task was nothing like the previous seasons. For the last nomination task, the housemates were divided into two teams - Team A including Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, and Kritika Malik while Team B included Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Lovekesh Kataria. While Armaan Malik was the sanchalak, the task required team B to make one of the contestants of team A stop smiling and vice versa.

To show his friendship, Sai Ketan Rao from Team B refused to participate when his teammates Sana Makbul and Loveksh Kataria tried to annoy Ranvir Shorey. As a result, his team lost the task. During the task, Lovekesh and Sana talked about how Ranvir brought only 4 sets of clothes, and pretended to ask intelligent questions, and maybe that's his strategy in the game.

As they continued roasting him, Makbul claimed that Shorey showed him his middle finger. The task that happened during the live stream turned the camera away toward the unicorn's head near the garden area. Sana was heard saying, “Do not show me middle finger, please, do not show me middle finger. Then I will also show you thak thak thak. Don’t go there.”

Check out the moment from the nomination task here:

Reaction of netizens

There are many clips from the episode of this segment that are being shared on Twitter. Netizens reacted to the incident and expressed that they wanted to see Bigg Boss taking action against Ranvir Shorey. Some also compared the situation to when, in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande showed her middle finger to Abhishek Kumar.

