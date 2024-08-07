Bigg Boss OTT 3 concluded on August 2 with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner. Recently, Vishal Pandey was spotted in the city flaunting a new haircut and discussing several topics like Naezy’s statement about Sana and Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics.

Vishal, who posed happily for the paparazzi, revealed that he had cut his hair for the first time in four years. He also reacted to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics, expressing, “Bahut bura laga but unhone apni jaan daaldi toh uske liye bahut proud hu mai. (I felt very bad but I am very proud of her.)”

Addressing Naezy's comment about feeling unlucky that Sana is getting married, Vishal responded, “Lagta hai bhamai ko samajh gayi hai, Bhamai bol rahe hai ki unlucky feel karte hai toh hard luck bhamai koi nahi aapko bahut acchi ladki milegi ye mere ko malum hai.”

“(It seems Bhamai has understood. Bhamai is saying that he feel unlucky, but hard luck, Bhamai. Don't worry, you will find a very good girl. I know that for sure.)”

On reuniting with his Bigg Boss OTT 3 friends, he said, “Baaki sabka toh nahi malum par hum chaar toh karne wale hai. Bahut jald aap log dekhoge hum logon ko. (I’m not sure about everyone else, but the four of us will definitely do it. You'll see us very soon.)”

During his journey in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 house, Vishal Pandey made headlines because of his slap controversy. When Pandey complimented Kritika on her beauty, he whispered to Kataria that he felt guilty for finding Kritika attractive.

Payal Malik revealed Vishal’s comment on Weekend Ka Vaar, causing Armaan to lose his temper. During a confrontation, Armaan slapped Pandey, shocking everyone.

During the grand finale of the controversial show, he spoke about the controversy and mentioned that Payal used the wrong words to address the topic. Deepak Chaurasia and Anil Kapoor both stated that people should avoid character-assassinating Vishal Pandey over the issue.

