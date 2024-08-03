Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals if marriage is on the cards: ‘I will not deny it, I own up to it’

Sana Makbul is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. After facing a lot of criticism every Weekend Ka Vaar, being targeted by fellow housemates, and going through a lot of ups and downs, the actress proved that if you are determined, then nobody can push you from your path. Makbul made it very clear from the very first day that she was here to win, and she did exactly that.

Now, after coming out of the house, in an exclusive interview with TV Times, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner answered a very personal question – if marriage is on the cards for her. Read on to know what she has to say.

The interviewer pointed out that during her time inside the house when the Meet Brothers were performing their chartbusters, Sana Makbul hinted at booking them. Kritika Malik even mentioned that she forgot she was inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, and felt she was attending Sana Makbul’s wedding. Confirming if marriage was on the cards for the winner, she gave a cheerful answer.

Sana Makbul said, “Of course, it is on the cards. Maybe this year, maybe next year, marriage is on the cards. I will not deny it, I own up to it. Yes, it is.”

For the unversed, reports state that Sana is dating Srikant Bureddy, an entrepreneur. They have been in a steady relationship for some time. His pictures with Sana from her birthday bash before entering the house went viral. As the winner of the season came out of the house, he was there to receive her with flowers. The interviewer asked if he was the person with whom Makbull will get married. “Wo mujhe bhi pata nahi, but yes, marriage is on the cards for sure, (Even I don’t know that, but yes, marriage is on the cards for sure),” stated Makbul.

