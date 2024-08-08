Bigg Boss OTT 3 may have ended with Sana Makbul as the winner, but the drama continues. Armaan Malik, who gained attention during the show due to his complex relationships with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, recently stirred up more controversy as he made an indirect remark about Sana Makbul and her rumored boyfriend, Shrikanth.

In a vlog, Armaan Malik took a dig at Sana Makbul and her rumored boyfriend, Shrikanth, mentioning that some show participants had body-shamed him. He was surprised to see that these individuals had partners with similar body types.

In the video, Armaan Malik questioned, “Jo log meri body shaming kar rahe the, mujhe thulthula bol rahe the bahut sari aisi cheezein bol rahe the, toh bhai jab main bahar aata hoon toh dekhta hoon bhai unke boyfriend!!! Theek hai bhai, maine toh shadi vaadi kar li jo bhi hai, tum ne kya dekh ke bhai shadi kar ne ka decide kar lia?”

“(Those who were body-shaming me, when I step outside and see their boyfriends, I’m surprised! I’ve already settled down, but what made you decide to marry based on these things?)”

Interestingly, he even asked for his first wife Payal’s opinion, who was also seen in the video, and she replied, “Paisa, Paisa, money, money, no money, no honey.” Further Armaan added, ''Toh bhai aadmi ko na utna hi bol na chaiye jitna uske character mein ho. Maine ek chiz dekhi hai ke aap zindagi mein itna paisa kamao ke phir aap chahe thulthule ho, aap kaise bhi ho.”

Advertisement

“(So, a person should only speak as much as their character allows. I’ve noticed that if you earn enough money in life, you can be plump or however you want to be, and it won't matter).”

Payal further emphasized, ''Tab koi body, colour, ye sab nahi dekhte. Paise dekhte hai. Paisa achha hai toh bhai ye sabse acha hai. (At that point, no one cares about body or skin color. They only see the money. If you have money, everything else becomes irrelevant.)'

During Armaan Malik’s stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3, he made headlines due to his controversy with Vishal Pandey and fights with other fellow contestants like Sana Makbul and Deepak Chaurasia.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sujoy Reu from Shrimad Ramayan credits divine intervention for him bagging the show