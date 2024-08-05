Bigg Boss OTT 3 concluded with a surprising grand finale. Ranvir Shorey secured third place, while Sana Makbul emerged as the winner, lifting the trophy and securing grand prize money. Ranvir still managed to receive way more than the prize money.

The Bigg Boss OTT season 3's grand prize was Rs 25 lakh, which Ranvir Shorey wanted to secure and had been vocal about it. Despite his strong desire, it was Sana Makbul who claimed both the trophy and the prize. However, Ranvir still earned well from his participation in the show.

According to a Koimoi report, Ranvir Shorey earned between 4 to 5 lakh per episode for Bigg Boss OTT 3. With his participation in 43 episodes over the six-week season, he made a total of 2.15 crore, more than the grand prize.

Ranvir Shorey is reportedly the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3, likely due to his popularity and seniority among the contestants. Since Bigg Boss OTT operates at a fast pace, contestants are typically paid per day. Given this, Ranvir's reported earnings of Rs 2.15 crore as the highest-paid contestant might be accurate, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Ranvir Shorey’s journey on the show was full of highs and lows. He formed strong friendships with Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sai Ketan Rao, but struggled to connect with Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Makbul.

For those unaware, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul made headlines due to their frequent arguments, engaging in heated exchanges. Their constant verbal sparring kept them at odds throughout the show.

The grand finale episode was highly entertaining, and now, the contestants are busy in their personal lives. As Sana Makbul lifted the winner's trophy, Naezy was announced as the first runner-up of the show.

After the show concluded, Shorey took to Instagram to share his first post, reflecting on his experiences on the show.

