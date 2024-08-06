Bigg Boss OTT 3 has concluded with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner. She was recently seen in the city, looking elegant in a denim dress.

During an interaction with paparazzi, the actress opened up on meeting Naezy also known as Naved Shaikh.

The actress was all smiles as she posed and interacted with the paparazzi. When asked if she met Naezy yet after the controversial reality show, Sana said, “Nahi, mai milungi jald hi. Naezy ka birthday aa raha hai so I think mai tab Naezy ko milungi. (No, I'll meet him soon. Naezy's birthday is coming up, so I think I'll meet Naezy then.)”

The media inquired about her feelings after returning from the Bigg Boss house to her own home. The actress mentioned that she has been feeling great since she came back.

Sana Makbul looked gorgeous in a sleeveless denim shirt paired with a denim skirt. She accessorized her look with loop earrings and a necklace. She kept her hair open in curls with minimal makeup featuring eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, a perfect shade of pink nude lipstick and a touch of blush.

During Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana formed close friendships with Naezy, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. She affectionately refers to Naezy as "Bhamai." Sana and Naezy were the top two contestants on the show.

Sana Makbul won Bigg Boss OTT 3, taking home the trophy and Rs 25 lakh. She showed confidence throughout the show. The grand finale, hosted by Anil Kapoor, also featured Rapper Naezy as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey as the second runner-up. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik were in the top 5. The finale aired on August 2.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21, exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. This season included contestants such as Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Sultan.

ALSO READ: Arti Singh to Eijaz Khan; 5 times actors opened up about sexual abuse in Bigg Boss