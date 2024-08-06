Bigg Boss OTT 3 concluded with Sana Makbul winning the reality show. She defeated co-contestant Naezy, taking home the trophy and a prize of Rs 25 lakh. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sana opened up about her Bigg Boss journey, her friends, her rivalry with Ranvir Shorey, and more.

Speaking about Ranvir Shorey's derogatory terms about her and how it affected her, Sana Makbul said, “I am a strong-headed personality. Mein mentally bohot strong hu. Aap kuch bhi bolo… wo mujhe pata hain, where I need to draw my line. With Ranvir ji, I would say, the first time I met him, the premiere night, he was in the house before me.”

“(I believe he always recognized that I have a strong-headed personality. I'm mentally very strong. No matter what is said, I know where to draw my line. As for Ranvir ji, I first met him on premiere night; he was already in the house before me.)”

She added, “I saw him and I find him a little lost, a little confused, I thought maybe it’s his personality. Har kisi ke cheez mein bolna, poke karna, poke nahi bolungi, meine ye glass rakh diya toh wo announce kar dete the. (I saw him, and he seemed a little lost and confused. I thought maybe it was just his personality. He would comment on everything, not poke exactly, but if I put down a glass, he would announce it.)”

She concluded, “Initially he was very sweet to me but when it became weird i have no idea. If I am strongly opinionated, I think men like him will not take it in a high spirit. I don’t think they will take it or accept it.”

During her journey on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul had major conflicts with Deepak Chaurasia and Sai Ketan Rao, and her rivalry with Ranvir Shorey was evident throughout the show.

In the grand finale, Kritika Malik was evicted in fifth place, followed by Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey. The final showdown was between Naezy and Sana, and with the audience's votes, Sana Makbul emerged as the winner.

