Fashion in the rain: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul proves a pop of color is all it takes to lift spirits

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul was recently spotted in the city, looking like a sunflower in her vibrant outfit despite the gloomy weather. Her outfit reflects her joyful mood as the actress is on cloud nine over her recent victory in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi, her outfit stealing the spotlight.

Sana Makbul chose a striking chrome yellow co-ord set, perfect for brightening up a rainy day. The ensemble featured a cropped top with bell sleeves and a boat neck, beautifully showcasing her toned abs. The top's design added a touch of elegance to the lively look.

The matching skirt was fitted at the waist and flowed gracefully towards the bottom, creating a flattering silhouette. The yellow fabric was adorned with white blocks and a black print, adding an eye-catching contrast that further enhanced the ensemble's charm.

As the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner happily posed for the cameras, she held a black umbrella in the drizzle. She kept her hair open, opting for a casual yet chic style, and went for a no-makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty. To accessorize, she wore a brown sandal and carried a matching handbag.

Sana's vibrant outfit proves that a pop of color is all it takes to lift spirits on a rainy day. So, if you need outfit inspo this season, take a hint from the actress’ wardrobe, and turn heads in the brightest colors.

On the other hand, Sana Makbul became the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. She was determined to win and expressed her confidence from the beginning. She took home the trophy and Rs 25 lakhs as cash prize.

This season of the reality show, hosted by Anil Kapoor had Rapper Naezy as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey as the second runner-up. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik were among the top 5 contestants. The grand finale was held on August 2.

