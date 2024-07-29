The Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is just around the corner, and the makers are keeping the audience engaged with frequent promos. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on July 28 saw the eviction of Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey. In one of the latest promos, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria are seen discussing and criticizing Ranvir Shorey's perception of them.

Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria take a stand against Ranvir Shorey in Bigg Boss OTT 3

The latest promo released by Colors TV features Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria voicing their frustrations about Ranvir Shorey.

Lovekesh said that no matter how much you try, you cannot change his perception. Sana said that they have become wrong in his eyes. They said if they uttered something he didnt like, he should come to them and discuss it. Lovekesh said that he should fulfill his responsibilities as an elder.

Sana expressed her frustation, “Mujhe toh kal se vo baat khatak rahi hai ki hum apna doobta career bachane aaye hai. Toh aap kya karne aye ho yaha par, aap bhi toh kuch banane hi aaye ho na, name fame kamaane aaye ho?”

“("I have been bothered since yesterday by the thought that we are here to save our sinking careers. So what are you here for? Aren't you also here to make something of yourself, to gain name and fame?)”

Lovekesh accuses Ranvir of being contradictory, while Sana said, “Unko kabhi vo galat lagte hi nahi hai. He always feels ki humne disrespect kari, he feels ki humne badtameezi kari hai. (He never feels that he is wrong. He always feels that we have disrespected him and that we have been rude.)”

Lovekesh concluded, ”Hate hai unke andar humare liye. RTAI ki full form bata, ‘Ranvir the adiyal insaan’. (There is hate inside him towards us. Tell me the full form of RTAI is 'Ranvir The Adiyal Insaan'.)”

The caption of the promo reads, “Kya Ranvir ka perception hoga change? Ya Sana aur Lovekesh ko woh karte rahenge hate? (Will Ranvir's perception change? Or will he continue to hate Sana and Lovekesh?)”

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor has revealed that the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set for August 2, 2024. On this date, viewers will discover the winner of this season's controversial reality show. The remaining contestants in the house are Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

