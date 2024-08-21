Nikki Tamboli, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 14 celebrates her birthday on August 21. Her journey in the television industry is nothing short of inspiring. The actress is currently appearing on Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul recently wished her a happy birthday.

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with Nikki Tamboli. She wrote, “My Nikks, Happy Birthday my baby.” She shared another picture and wrote, “To my purest soul, you are strong, fierce and fiery. You told me to win and come, now your turn baby. Marathi Mulgi.” The pictures are from Sana’s birthday bash.

In the pictures, the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant looked gorgeous in a black sweetheart crop top with a fitting skirt. She accessorized the look with a heavy necklace. She kept her hair open in curls with minimal makeup including eyeliner, mascara, pink blush, and pink nude lipstick.

Sana Makbul looked stunning in a draped off-white gown with a straight bodice and a gathered waist. She complemented her outfit with a delicate golden necklace set and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

Sana Makbul lifted the winner's trophy of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show, with Naezy as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey as the second runner-up. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik were among the top 5 contestants. The grand finale was held on August 2. During her stint, she became friends with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari.

Nikki Tamboli was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14, and while she didn't win, she faced significant criticism for her behavior and conflicts with other housemates. Host Salman Khan frequently criticized her attitude throughout the show. Bigg Boss Marathi 5 premiered on July 28, 2024, with a spectacular launch episode. Sixteen celebrities are competing in the show.

