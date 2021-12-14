Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first PIC of venue

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will tie the knot today. The couple has been trending on social media. Their pre wedding festivities started from December 12. Many celebrities are sharing their pictures with the bride and groom on social handles and making the occasion more special. Ankita had also given a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. Titled The Sands of Time, the video has been shot by The Wedding Story. Even her wedding invite caught everyone’s attention. The blue wedding card in silver embossed writings, decorated with crystals looked royal as ever.