EXCLUSIVE: Splitsvilla 10's Anmol Chaudhary: 'If my son wants to know of his father, will tell him about him'

With all the series of unforeseen events and situations in life, Anmol Chaudhary fought back with an unshakable will to emerge stronger. Hers is a story which will definitely make you stand up and take notice. After starting off as a model, Anmol went on to participate in the reality show ‘Splitsvilla 10’. Even though she did not win the show, her ‘no-nonsense’ attitude managed to win the hearts of the viewers and her fellow contestants alike.

Despite being advised to abort the child by her now ex-partner, the stern lady that Anmol is, she went ahead and gave birth to the child. Not just that, she is now embracing life as a single mother and also is serving as an inspirational figure to many. Although Anmol decided not to reveal the identity of her former partner, she speaks openly and fearlessly about the unfortunate circumstances that she turned around and came out stronger than ever.

Pinkvilla met up with the steel lady Anmol Chaudhary for a tell-all tale of her life from being a model to a role model.

Anmol, for those who do not know you, how would you like to describe yourself?

I describe myself as strong headed woman. I am also someone who is financially and physically independent, mentally and emotionally strong. I make my own decisions and I don’t regret in doing anything. I am somebody with oodles of clarity and freedom.

After your revelation about your pregnancy, what was the reaction of everyone?

During the course of my pregnancy, changes in my body were noticeable. That’s when many people had started fat shaming me on the social media. I was even trolled very badly by many.

Since you faced lots of backlash during your pregnancy, how did you deal with mental health at such a sensitive time?

Since I am a voracious reader, I read a lot of feel-good and motivational books during my pregnancy. Besides that, I also used to read the messages on my Instagram. There were times when some of the unsavory messages made me cry bitterly. But, I just did not let any of this affect my mental health because I knew that there was a child inside me waiting to be born. That’s why I always self-motivated me towards positive things in life. In the same breath, let me also add that during this time, my friends stood up like unshakable pillars. I am truly blessed to have such friends in my life.

Now that the world knows about the birth of your son. Do you think that people have started seeing you with different perspective?

Yes, completely. They are now seeing me as a single mother who is an independent woman. They now look up to me as a role model (smiles).

Do you still love your ex-boyfriend? Do you nurture soft corner for him?

All that I can tell you is that I don’t want him to come back in my life. But, if he wants to meet our baby, of course I will allow him to do so. Since I believe in the saying ‘Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong’, I have forgiven him. But, as far as him coming back in my life, it’s a firm no.

What if your son asks about his father when he grows up?

If my son wants to know about his father, which, I believe that, he has all right to know, I will surely tell him about his father. Even if they both (father and son) want to meet, they can meet for sure. I won’t have any grudges. As I said, lekin… for me, once the chapter is closed it means CLOSED! Period!

And, you went for crowdfunding to meet your pregnancy expenditures?

When the lockdown happened in March, I did not have any major amount with me. And, by June I had only Rs. 60,000 left with me. Within that amount only, I had to manage my house rent and medical expenses. That’s why I decided to crowdfund for my pregnancy. At that time, many of my friends like Karan Kundrra, Paddy, Pearl, Meenal, Sidharth, Akash Chaudhary, Naina Singh, Aryaman Seth, Divya Agarwal and many others came to help me financially and mentally. That was the moment when I realised that I was doing something right.

Any misconceptions that you face while being a single mother?

In the initial period, one of the many misconceptions that I was being subjected to was that I won’t be able to pull it off all by myself and that I need a partner. I am so glad that proved that misconception wrong.

Lastly, is it true that you are a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community?

Yes… I had even done a video in this regard. As much as possible I try and spread awareness about LGBTQ, as I am a big supporter for the said cause. The said video featured Aditya Singh and an IIM graduate Samarpan Maiti, who was crowned as the runner up at the ‘Mr. Gay World’ competition. He is now working as a scientist in Clinical Biology.

Interview by Satish Sundaresan

