EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jannat Zubair on pressures of social media & ‘hurtful’ trolls: Not every follower is your fan

Actress Jannat Zubair is extremely popular and has a large fan following across different social media platforms. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Zubair opened up about the pressures of social media. While she admits that she doesn’t get hate from followers very often, the domain comes with it’s own pressures too. “What happens is, people are never entirely satisfied with what you do. If I post a picture, 75 or 80 percent of them like it, but the other 30 percent even if they like it, they have to comment rubbish or stuff like that,” says Jannat.

She further adds, “I have said before that not every follower is your fan. Even if the person follows me doesn’t mean that he or she is my fan. Some people also do it for attention because they feel like if they write something out of the box they might receive a reply or anything. But I think it's best to ignore. However, sometimes it's also very hurtful, because you feel like what did I do? What’s wrong with you? I didn't even do anything to you, so why?”

Further talking about her responsibility as a social media star, Zubair states, “I also have to pay attention to what caption I am putting. Because I know my following, the age group is between 13-14 to 18-19, they are children. So there are times, even if it's a song lyric and I want to put it as a caption, but if I feel like it is not suitable for a 13 or a 14 year old, then I would not do that. So that is not a pressure, but a responsibility. I feel responsible for that. If a certain amount of people who are of this age and are following me, I think it’s my responsibility to make sure that whatever they see, if they are getting influenced, they are supposed to get influenced in the right way, so I shouldn't be uploading this or putting this as a caption.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya, 2 March 2022, Written Update: Prachi decides to tell Ranbir the truth