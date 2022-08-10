EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan play 'How well do you know each other?' Watch

Actress Jannat Zubair has a large fan following across different social media platforms. She became a household name with the television shows, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. She even did several music videos with popular actors. At present, she is seen in the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and left no stone unturned to perform the stunts.

Jannat shares a very close bond with her younger brother Ayaan, and the two are often spotted creating reels on social media. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jannat and Ayaan opened up on their bond and also made some fun revelations about each other. The two also played 'How well do you know each other?' and answered some fun questions.

Take a look at a few questions Ayaan and Jannat answered about each other:

Which is Ayaan's favourite holiday destination?

Jannat answers 'Lucknow'. The actress says, "Lucknow is our native place and we haven't been there for a very long time".

The next question was for Ayaan:

One food item Jannat eats daily and does not get bored?

Ayaan says it is very easy and writes 'Biryani'. Jannat too pens the same answer and adds, "I love Biryani".

The third question asked to Jannat is:

Which is Ayaan's favourite sport?

Jannat answers correctly as 'Badminton'.

The fourth question asked to Ayaan is:

What is Jannat most scared of?

Ayaan writes 'Dog', whereas Jannat writes that she is scared of 'current and heights'. Jannat then confesses that she is scared of dogs but post-Khatron Ke Khiladi she is now more scared of current and height. She further adds that is she frightened of dogs as well.

The fifth question asked to Ayaan is:

Which is Jannat's favourite movie?

Ayaan says "She is not so into movies". Jannat then writes 'Titanic' and even Ayaan pens the same answer hence he answers correctly.

The sixth question asked to Jannat is:

Who is Ayaan's favourite actor?

Jannat writes Vidyut Jammwal, whereas Ayaan writes Shah Rukh Khan.

The seventh question asked to Ayaan is:

Who is Jannat's favourite actor?

Ayaan writes Shah Rukh Khan which turns out to be the right answer.

The eight question asked to Jannat is:

What is Ayaan's favourite subject in school?

Jannat answers correctly and writes Maths.

Watch Jannat and Ayaan answering more such fun questions here:

