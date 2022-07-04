EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Erika Packard opens up on her early eviction; Sees Jannat Zubair in finale

Supermodel Erika Packard has returned from Cape Town after wrapping up her short stint in Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Erica gave up the elimination stunt and thus, became the first person to return home. She was pitted against Jannat Zubair and Aneri Vajani. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Erika shared her emotions, maiden experience in the world of reality and TV, future plans, new friendships developed, and more. Read on:

Erika on seeing herself in the first two episodes

Oh my God, I was just nervous because all your expressions are on TV. You are doing the stunt, and have no control over your expressions. I was nervous thinking about how I would look while falling but I wanted to stay calm. When I saw the show, I realised I was having fun.

Friends and family's reaction to her elimination

Everyone was very excited because this is my first time on TV and reality, and vibe with the fellow contestants, see me being myself, at least, I was trying to. I am a bit overwhelmed with the whole situation because I've never done it and never experienced it before. I kept getting positive responses and I just kept asking my family, 'I was looking hot na?' They saw me do the stunt and they knew that I gave my best. At the end of the day, whoever performs well, is the winner, and I was not up to the mark.

On why did she give up on the elimination task

I was telling myself to stay calm but if you are not calm from the inside then you're not calm. I got stressed and I did not want to not win, and because of this, I went into panic mode. I started looking at the water and I panicked. I had enough time but it just didn't happen, maybe it was my luck. I believe that everything happens for a reason and this was my journey with Khatron. It was supposed to be till here, no matter how hard I tried but nothing was going on in my head. After the third key didn't open, again I started panicking because I had seen the first two contestants, Jannat (Zubair) and Aneri (Vajani) open very fast, and I was like, what's happening, why isn't it getting opened. Once you go into the 'why why' zone, you are gone. It was just about me not trying to stay calm and focussed.

On pressure of competing with experienced artists

For me, from the time I left India, there was a lot of pressure like people cheering, cameras recording, and so many people on set. So, everyone, who has been in the reality and TV world as a contestant knows their body language, and their way of talking, just for the camera, I've learned a lot from the contestants. For me, it was the first experience, and honestly, I am super happy after what happened, for however long that I lasted, I got introduced to the world of reality and I've achieved whatever I could.

Erika on what would she do if called again on the show

Yes, I would go because now I know how it works and would do a stunt in full power. I did not get time to take in and make myself understand that this is the scene and here's how it works. It was just stunts, shoots and everything is being shot. Now that I have come back, I've seen and realised that this is what I've experienced, next time, whenever I get a show or whatever, I'll be ready for the camera, people, and how to conduct myself.

On her bond with co-contestants

Honestly, we started shooting a few days after we landed there. So, we had quite a few days to ourselves. Since the time I reached the airport, I met Sriti, Aneri, Kanika, Chetna and we hung out at the lounge. They just took me into their circle, they were super nice and spent every day with me. We would eat together, crack jokes and listen to Punjabi music. Now we chat whrn we are planning to meet and all when we come back.

Erika thinks Jannat will make it to the finale

I think Jannat Zubair will go till the end. She's very focussed and very strong-minded. I think Jannat has it in her. I have seen her perform stunts and it's crazy - a small body with a big personality. She knows that she has to go lift the crocodile and keep it back, she'll only do that, she won't listen to anyone cheering. This is something that I have learned from her.

Erika's upcoming projects

Everything is in the talks right now, especially now that everyone knows I am out of the show. So, we are just figuring out how to go about things. This was a great experience and it has opened many opportunities for me also. Hopefully, you'll see me more on reality and TV.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you think Erika Packard should be given a second chance in the show? VOTE

