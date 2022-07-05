Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Erika Packard on her nose injury: It's a bit crooked on one side; EXCLUSIVE

Erika Packard is an Indian supermodel, who made her debut in the television and reality world for the first time with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was pitted against Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair for the elimination task, which the model quit midway. This led to her eviction from the show in the first week itself. After the eviction, Pinkvilla got in touch with Erika to know her experience of shooting in Cape Town for this reality show.

Erika Packard may have had to bid adieu to the show in the first week itself but she's taken along the scar from her first stunt. Erika was bruised during her first moving car stunt against Nishant Bhat. She fell off from the tyre chain that was attached to the moving car, and injured her nose. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, she shared that the nose is a bit crooked and it needs to be monitored.

On her nose injury

Talking about the incident, Erika shared, "The nose is a bit crooked on one side and it is still subsiding. I'm getting it checked by the doctor. I hit it on the tyre and then on the sand. When I scraped on the sand, my nose started bleeding and got a sand cut. When I got eliminated, my nose was very swollen and I had a tape on it every time I did a stunt."

Erika on her co-contestants

Erika, who is known for her rigorous fitness regime, developed a strong bond with the contestants, and speaking about it, she said, "Honestly, we started shooting a few days after we landed there. So, we had quite a few days to ourselves. Since the time I reached the airport, I met Sriti, Aneri, Kanika, Chetna and we hung out at the lounge. They just took me into their circle, they were super nice and spent every day with me. We would eat together, crack jokes and listen to Punjabi music. Now we chat when we are planning to meet and all when we come back."

Apart from that, Erika Packard feels that Jannat Zubair will make it to the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Erika Packard opens up on her early eviction; Sees Jannat Zubair in finale

