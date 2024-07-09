Reem Shaikh continues to entertain the audience with the comedy and cooking show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The show is being hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Reem recently treated her Instagram fans by sharing a sneak peek of her look for the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs.

Reem Shaikh shines in traditional pink outfit for Laughter Chefs

The Raisinghani vs Raisinghani actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures in a traditional pink outfit. She looked stunning in a pink halter-neck jumpsuit, effortlessly flattering her figure with its sleek silhouette and daring neckline, making it a perfect head-turner.

Reem completed her look with bangles on one hand, long chandbali kundan earrings with white pearl drops, and a delicate bindi. She kept her hair in loose curls and opted for minimal makeup, featuring nude lipstick, eyeliner, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and subtle red eyeshadow.

As soon as Reem Shaikh uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Omg... So beautiful in traditional.” Another fan commented, “Barbie doll.”

Coming back to Laughter Chefs, the show has a star-studded lineup, including Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma. Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh team up as partners on the show.

In a recent special episode, Reem Shaikh appeared as Pooh (Kareena Kapoor Khan) from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, while every participant dressed up as a character from the Bollywood movie.

More about Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh, renowned for her roles in Indian television and cinema, has become a household name. Her projects include Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Most recently, she appeared in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, sharing the screen with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

