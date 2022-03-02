EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jannat Zubair reveals her biggest inspiration is Kareena Kapoor, says ‘Love the way she acts’

Jannat Zubair is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment sector. From being a child artist to being a social media star, she has climbed the ladder of success in a short span of time. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her content is appreciated by her fans.

The actress achieved stardom with her exceptional acting skills in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Siyaasat, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Tu Aashiqui, and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. She has also worked in music videos and movies. The actress recently shared her acting inspiration in an interview with Pinkvilla Team.

In the interview, Phulwa star Jannat Zubair opened up on her acting career and the struggles she has to face as a social media sensation. The actress was asked about the celeb that has influenced her personally. She replied, Kareena Kapoor. She said, “I love her acting and I became her fan during Jab We Met, the Geet character.” She added, “I love her energy, and I love jo ek ek line me unka pura chehra bol jata hai”.

She also shared that a lot of her directors have complimented her that she acts like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the reason behind it, she said, “Main unki acting to itna gaur se dekhti hu. Har ek cheeze mein like agar unko koi look bhi dena hai to usme bohot energy hai”. On being asked to say a dialogue of Geet from Jab We Met, she said, “Unki jo line jisko main bohot relate karti hu, vo hai, ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ and that true”.

You can see the entire interview of Jannat Zubair here: