Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair returns to TV after 4 years, reveals her bond with Mr Faisu; EXCLUSIVE

Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television show, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. The actress has been working in the industry since a very young age, and after staying away from the small screens for four years, Jannat has returned to the medium with a bang. Prior to this, she only did music videos and created videos on social media. The 20-year-old, who will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is excited about this enriching experience and shares exclusively with Pinkvilla about her bond with Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, and more. Read on:

Jannat Zubair shares her excitement about returning to TV

"I am very excited to be back on TV after four years now. I think I have chosen the right show for my comeback on television, which is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is my first experience in the reality genre and I don't think it could get any better. I am really looking forward to this experience, and I am hoping that the audience will enjoy seeing me on the screens after so long," stated Ms. Zubair.

When asked the actress if there was any specific reason behind making her comeback with Khatron Ke Khiladi, she exclaimed, "Yes. The show in itself has many reasons, one of them being that it is India's biggest action reality show! I want people to know that I don't watch TV but I watch Khatron Ke Khiladi. So, it stands out and people love it. It isn't like any other reality show where you are just fighting and doing XYZ. This show helps you in conquering your fears and pushing your limits. You get to know your own strengths and capabilities. You keep surprising yourself here. The amount of experience that Khatron Ke Khiladi gives you in a few days, I doubt even our entire life can't give that kind of an adrenaline rush."

Jannat Zubair on having Faisu by her side in Cape Town

"Obviously yes because out of all the people that are there over here, I have known Faisu since the beginning. So, that sense of knowing someone is there with you brings a lot of security. At the same time, the other contestants are so nice that I am actually gelling up with them here. I made some really solid friendships and bonds with Shivangi (Joshi), Rubi (Rubina Dilaik). I have become very close to them," said Jannat, who is one of the youngest contestants on Rohit Shetty's show this year.

Watch Jannat and Rubina Dilaik's video here

With so many contestants onboard fighting tooth and nail to emerge as the winner, who does Jannat feel is her competition and why? "Apart from me, I think everyone is my competition because everyone is giving their 100 percent, and they are so strong-headed. When you watch our season, you'll understand that there are barely any stunts aborted. You can count on your fingers the number of times the stunts have been aborted, it's so less. It feels as though all the tough people have come together in this season itself. And, that's why I feel that everybody here is my competition," affirmed the Tu Aashiqui actress.

This show helps a person overcome their fears, and what challenges does Jannat aim at overcoming? The actress said, "Every day when I leave my hotel room, I have to make myself ready for a new challenge which I'm not even aware of because we are clueless about what the next stunt is going to be about, and where's the location, every day is a surprise. Everything that you see on the show, the expressions, are 100 percent natural because we aren't informed about anything."

Jannat Zubair on receiving any 'daant' from Rohit Shetty

"No, not at all. In fact, I've only received praises, his love, and his guidance so far. I can't promise 'aage daant milegi ya nahi.' If I goof up, I will definitely get his bashing. He's giving us so much love, it's his right to scold us too when we go wrong," concluded Jannat Zubair.

