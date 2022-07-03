KKK12 EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Zubair on taking part in Rohit Shetty's show: Holds power of getting audience engaged

Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, the actress had opened up about participating in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “I think my first thought was that I need to get really prepared mentally to do this, as there will be many things that you might be prepared physically to do, but being prepared mentally will benefit you more. That’s what I really thought that I have to be very sure about myself,” says Jannat.

The Phulwa actress has a large fan following on social media, and she feels that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will get her more love and support from her fans. “Meri jo bhi following hai us mein chaar chand lagayega Khatron Ke Khiladi. Not only because it's me, or because I already have followers, and people like me and support me, but because this has the potential and the power. I have seen people talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi - that they don’t watch TV but follow Khatron Ke Khiladi. So people who are not into TV, also like watching Khatron Ke Khiladi. It holds that power of getting your audience engaged and getting people to love you,” shares Jannat.

Meanwhile, other celebrity contestants who have participated in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show are Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, and Mohit Malik. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered yesterday.

