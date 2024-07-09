Laughter Chefs' Jannat Zubair wishes 'bestest daddy' on his birthday with a heartfelt note; 'Thank you for being my rock'

Jannat Zubair shares a close bond with her father. The actress often shares heartwarming pictures with him, reflecting their sweet relationship. On her dad's birthday today (July 9), the Laughter Chefs' personality took to her official social media handle to share a series of pictures with him. On this momentous occasion, Jannat penned a heartfelt note expressing her love for her father.

Jannat Zubair's birthday wish to father

Just a few hours ago, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant posted several unseen pictures with her dad and family. The first snapshot has the actress enjoying food with her dad, followed by a few family moments from their outing.

Jannat captioned her post, "Happiest birthday to the bestest man and daddy in the whole world To the man who stands tall in my heart, Your unwavering support and boundless love have been my greatest treasures. Thank you for being my rock and teaching me the integrity of hard work."

Have a look at the post here:

Aniruddh Dave and others shower love

After Jannat Zubair posted the pictures, Aniruddh Dave wrote in the comment section, "Stay blessed guys … happy birthday." Further, fans also dropped sweet birthday wishes for Jannat's father.

A user remarked, "Wish you many more happy returns of the day Zubair Uncle May god bless you with lots of happiness and good health Ameen. Another comment read, "Happiest Birthday Our Dearest Sweet Uncle Wishing You A Very Happy And Healthy Year Ahead And Lot's Of Happiness."

About Jannat Zubair's work in the industry

It was through shows like Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa that Jannat Zubair started her career. She also emerged as a social media sensation who captivated fans with her entertaining videos. Interestingly, the young personality went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, stepping out of her comfort zone.

As of now, Jannat Zubair is seen on Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment. On the show, her partner is none other than Reem Shaikh. The two are besties in real life and have much fun together at the sets.

