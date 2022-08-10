Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Zubair opens on staying away from her brother Ayaan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Jannat Zubair is a very popular name in the telly industry and she is also a social media star. The actress enjoys a massive fan following. She is very close to her family and especially her younger brother Ayaan Zubair. The brother-sister duo is known for their fun videos and reels. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, Pinkvilla did a special interview with Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair, where they opened up on the sweet bond.

Jannat Zubair, who is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, was in Cape Town for the shoot of the reality show. It was the first time the actress was away from her family for a long time. On being asked out about the impact of Jannat staying away from home for almost two months, her brother, Ayaan replied that he missed Jannat a lot but he never asked her to come back. He always told her that she should come back along with others and should give her best in the show.

Jannat also shared, “He was so supportive. He kept on saying don’t come back soon. You can see maturity in his behaviour. If he was earlier Ayaan, he would had asked me to come back, how much you have to work, spend time with me as well, etc.” Jannat added that he would call her and say, “Miss you babu, par jaldi mat aana.”

Jannat Zubair in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Jannat Zubair is one of the youngest contenders in Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The actress has been winning hearts with her daredevil performance on her first ever reality show. Apart from this, Jannat has formed a really close bond with actress Shivangi Joshi, who was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In Cape Town, Jannat and Shivangi had a gala time as they created reels, clicked pictures, and supported each other while performing stunts. After returning from Cape Town, Jannat and Shivangi were also seen hanging out together.

To view the complete video click here-

Also read- Jannat Zubair drops hint about collaborating with Karan Johar after Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani; PIC