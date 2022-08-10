EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Zubair & Ayaan open up on their Raksha Bandhan plans & talk about its significance

Jannat Zubair is among the most successful actresses in the entertainment sector and has a huge fan following. At present, Jannat is winning hearts with her impeccable performance in her first ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Speaking about her personal life, Jannat lives with her parents and also has a younger brother Ayaan. The actress is very close to her brother Ayaan and their bond is visible through their social media videos and pictures.

Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when Jannat and Ayaan were asked about how they will be celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year, Ayaan says, "Raksha Bandhan is a very special occasion for us and it is very close to my heart and we celebrate it every year". Jannat adds, "We celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Bhaidooj every year. Anushka (Sen) also comes over to tie Rakhi to Ayaan". Talking about the gifts, the actress reveals that even now, she only gets chocolates as gifts from Ayaan. Ayaan then says that she only gifts Rakhi to him. To this, Jannat quickly interrupts and adds, "Ayaan wants Eidi separately from me, gifts from me, if dad doesn't agree for a particular gift then he wants me to convince dad to get him that gift. So he can't tell me that I don't gift him".

Talking about their plans for Raksha Bandhan, Jannat says, "We won't be here. We'll be in Chandigarh for my shoot. Ayaan is coming with me so we'll celebrate the occasion there." Ayaan rings his birthday on the 12th August, so the brother-sister duo will celebrate his birthday and Raksha Bandhan in Chandigarh this year.

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television shows, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. Apart from this, she even did several music videos with popular actors.

Watch Jannat and Ayaan's full video here-

