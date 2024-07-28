Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Popular choreographer and director Farah Khan and filmmaker Sajid Khan’s mother Menka Irani passed away on July 26, 2024. This tragedy occurred just days after her 79th birthday celebration. Several Bollywood and TV actors, including Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan, Krushna Abhishek, and his wife Kashmera Shah, visited the Khan residence to offer their condolences.

Jannat Zubair and Krushna Abhishek with his wife Kashmera Shah arrive at Farah Khan's residence

Television actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan, Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah were spotted outside Farah Khan’s residence today. They reached the residence to offer their heartfelt condolences after the unfortunate demise of her mother.

Jannat was seen wearing a green kurta set whereas Krushna wore a formal white shirt with black jeans. Kashmera Shah was spotted wearing a purple Kurta set as they reached to offer condolences.

The demise of her mother has left Farah devastated. On July 12, 2024, Farah Khan had shared a heartfelt post on social media featuring a lovely picture with her mother to celebrate her birthday. In her message, Farah expressed her love and admitted that people, including herself, often take their mothers for granted. She praised her mother as the strongest and bravest person, highlighting her enduring sense of humor despite undergoing many surgeries.

About Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair started her acting career in 2008 with Chand Ke Paar Chalo on NDTV Imagine. She gained fame for her roles in Dill Mill Gayye, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Phulwa. In 2017, she starred in Tu Aashiqui and appeared in the film Hichki (2018). Jannat was a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (2022) and made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole (2022).

About Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek entertained audiences on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his portrayal of various characters. Currently, the comedian is competing on the cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment alongside his wife, Kashmera Shah.

Pinkvilla sends heartfelt condolences to Farah and Sajid Khan! We pray the departed soul of Menka Irani may rest in peace.

