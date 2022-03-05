Happy Birthday Hiten Tejwani: 5 times Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor proved he is a doting dad

Hiten Tejwani is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He has been part of numerous Television shows, but rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Apart from that, he has been part of numerous other TV shows including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kutumb, Kkusum, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kesar, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Chhoti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan, and numerous others. The actor has also worked in numerous movies and web series including Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, D-Code, Tandav, etc. The actor rings on his birthday on 5th March and on this day, we are sharing a glimpse of his personal life. The actor is married to actress Gauri Pradhan and the father of two kids. Here are some lovely moments of the actor with his kids.

Take a look:

In the picture, the complete family comprising Hiten, Gauri Pradhan, and their kids Katya and Nevaan are enjoying their Sunday together.

It is a picture of the actor who is seen enjoying a trip with his family. He shared, “To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there.” — Barbara Bush #hitentejwani #gpradhan #katya #nevaan #family #throwback #thursday #love #gratitude”

It is a picture of the family having some fun time together as they smile happily for the selfie.