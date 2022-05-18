Hina Khan to Jasmin Bhasin; check out 6 most stylish contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure stunt-based reality show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The show has been through 11 seasons, and now it is all set to enter its 12th season. The upcoming season will also be hosted by the demi-god of action Rohit Shetty. Every season we see an interesting mix of celebrities turn into contestants who fight their worst fears to win the trophy. The show has witnessed many popular celebs turning into contestants and surviving gruesome stunts.

Let's have a look at the most stylish actors who have been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her acting skills in her current show Anupamaa. The actress gracefully essays her character and has swooned the heart of the audience with her excellent performance. Not many know but Rupali was also a contestant in the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2. Apart from her career, Rupali is also quite active on her social media and often shares her glamourous pictures. In this picture, she can be seen posing in a blue designer kaftan and has opted for a heavy choker neckpiece. Truly, she can nail any outfit with sheer elegance and any character just like a pro.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, this actress needs no introduction. The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress was also a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and emerged as the first runner-up. She has always won hearts with her acting chops and style statements. Be it a risqué gown or a simple printed saree, Hina can pull off any outfit with the utmost ease. Here Hina took our breath away as she flaunts her stunning red gown with a plunging neckline. The dazzling embellished gown was paired with a red choker necklace, a finger ring, and a pair of glittering red earrings.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin was also a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. The cute and vivacious Jasmin Bhasin made a mark with her television shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She enjoys a huge fan base for her adorable looks and her impressive acting. Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures. The actress here looks stunning in a thigh-high slit glittering golden dress. She donned a richly fringed dress with a gleaming finish.

Avika Gor

Avika Gor is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Avika had also experimented with her daredevil side when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. She enjoys a massive social media following owing to her fashion sense and style statement. Here, Avika is flaunting a stunning black outfit and has opted for subtle makeup.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also participated in Rohit Shetty’s adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she emerged as 1st runner up. The actress is regarded as one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. From traditional wear to modern outfits, she aces all kinds of looks effortlessly. Here Divyanka has opted for a beautiful traditional attire and marked elegance in this classic heavy embroidered all-white ruffle ethnic suit. She styled her hair open and looks absolutely gorgeous as she flaunts her beautiful smile.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who has been ruling the telly industry with her excellent acting and fashionable looks. Shweta was also a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She enjoys a massive following on social media and often shares pictures of herself in stylish western and Indian outfits. In the above picture, Shweta can be seen dressed in a gold and silver short bodycon dress. The dress is embellished with rhinestones all over the body. She teamed the dress with nude heels.

Speaking of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, the confirmed 13 contestants who are ready to conquer their phobias are Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Aneri Vajani.

