Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty to head to Cape Town for 55 days schedule by May end; Read Deets

Just like his movies, Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) is also a hit amongst the audience, and the stunt based reality show is now coming up with its 12th season. Some of the confirmed names for this upcoming season include Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rubina Dilaik among a few others. Pinkvilla now has an update on the shooting schedule of this much loved reality show. We have learnt that for the shoot, Rohit Shetty will take off to Cape Town, South Africa by this month end.

“Rohit along with all the contestants will leave for South Africa around May 27th, and will be there for approximately 55 days - till the mid of July. All the contestants will also meet up once for a meeting in Mumbai before they leave for KKK 12’s shoot, and will quarantine for four days in Cape Town before they start filming for the show,” informs a source close to the development. All the celebrity contestants are also training in their own way, as a part of their prep for the show.

Meanwhile, Rohit is presently busy with his upcoming web-series, which features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. While unveiling the first look of the show, Rohit mentioned on Instagram, “Our cop universe goes digital. And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime.”

He also recently announced that his Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus will be released on 23 December 2022. “It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! 'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!,” the filmmaker captioned the movie’s poster on social media.

Also Read | Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami perform a challenging task for gathbandhan trophy; WATCH