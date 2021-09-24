EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla on KKK 11 & his birthday; Says Rubina Dilaik would have planned something elaborate

The next few days are going to be extremely interesting for Abhinav Shukla. While his show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s finale will air over the weekend, the actor will also celebrate his birthday on Monday, which is September 27. In fact, Abhinav had even taken to social media earlier today to share an image with his actress-wife Rubina Dilaik. He captioned the snap as, “Jumping cause it's my birthday and shez gotta plan”. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhinav opened up about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and his birthday plans.

“I don’t know the exact plan, because it's a surprise. But like usual she might have planned something very elaborate, maybe something to do with the beach,” reveals Abhinav, who describes himself as “kind of a beach lover”. “When you ask me if I am a beach person, when I am fit, I am a beach person and when I put on weight, I am not a beach person,” laughs Abhinav, further adding that he has become excited about his birthdays after meeting Rubina. “Now I look forward to them,” states the actor.

Further talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav says, “I have shot for the finale, so I know everything. I loved a few stunts and I would love to do them again if someone offers me. I even made some good friends, and those are my two takeaways from the show. Rohit (Shetty) Sir is an amazing guy,” says Abhinav. He informs about his favourite stunt from the show.

“My favourite stunt was technically not the one that I did, but it was the final stunt. I didn’t do it, but I would love to do it,” says Abhinav. The final six contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are , , Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood.

