KKK 11 Finale EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is rooting for boyfriend Varun Sood

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11) finale is just around the corner, and the six finalists are shooting for the last episode today in Mumbai. The final 6 contestants of KKK 11 include , , Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. We reached out to the latter’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal to know how she is rooting for Varun. “He has already won the show and a lot of hearts for me,” says the Bigg Boss OTT winner.

She further adds, “Coming from MTV, starting from Roadies and standing there for 14 hours to just get into the show - like getting into reality shows and performing like that with such big celebrities, I feel so proud when I see him between them. It's like an achievement for the both of us. We never root for the trophy, we only root for our well being and our careers doing well. For me too, I am very happy and proud with my trophy, but along with that the kind of inspiration and example that has been set - even if I wasn’t the winner, that example was way more bigger than the trophy. I feel the same for Varun,” shares Divya.

Further talking about Varun, Divya states, “You guys have seen him in Bigg Boss as well, when he had come to meet me. He is a true gentleman and I am actually rooting for him,” says Divya, adding that Varun was extremely excited to shoot for the finale episode.

“He was very pumped up, and that’s Varun Sood for you, always pumped up for such competitions. I hope he wins, it’s going to be so cool,” Divya signs off.

