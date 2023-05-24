42-year-old Shweta Tiwari is aging like fine wine, flaunts her midriff in bold beige outfit; PICS

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari is among the most talented celebrity in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following. The diva has been a part of numerous shows over the years and has impressed the audience with her acting mettle. The actress has maintained an active social media presence and is often seen sharing jaw-dropping pictures from her recent photoshoots. Taking the internet by storm with her stunning snaps is what Shweta can do regularly. This time was no different!

Shweta Tiwari's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Shweta Tiwari took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps with her fans and followers. In these pictures, the 42-year-old actress looks absolutely stunning as she strikes captivating poses in a bold beige outfit. Flaunting her toned midriff, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame is seen donning a beige embellished bralette and stylish skirt. The diva opted for stunning diamond-studded jewelry with her outfit. She styled her wavy hair open and opted for glamourous makeup that perfectly suits her attire.

Sharing these snaps, Shweta captioned, "Never complain…! Never Explain..!!!!" Celebs such as Divya Agarwal, Sayatani Ghosh, and others complimented Shweta's look.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Shweta lives with her two kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh in Mumbai.

Shweta Tiwari's professional life:

She rose to fame after essaying the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and her character is still fresh in the mind of the audiences. She has been a part of several shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She also won Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Shweta participated in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the finalist of the season. After a hiatus of two years, Shweta is now part of a daily soap titled Main Hoon Aparajita opposite actor Manav Gohil.

