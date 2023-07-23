Abhishek Nigam addresses rumors of dating Vaishnavi Rao: 'We both were interested but...'

Popular actor Abhishek Nigam is one of the well-known actors in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Over the years, the actor has been a part of several projects and has earned recognition for his exceptional performance and good looks. There have always been rumours floating around regarding Abhishek's dating life. Abhishek recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, where he finally opened up about his dating life and revealed if he was in a relationship with his former co-star.

Abhishek addresses rumors of dating Vaishnavi Rao:

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Nigam finally addressed the rumours of dating his Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar co-star Vaishnavi Rao. When asked if they are dating, Abhishek denied by saying, "No." He went on to share, "We are not dating right now. There was potential but now not. Overall this, she has been a really good friend of mine, she's a very close friend, and I still look up to her as a friend. Relationships are very important, and I have this relation with Vaishnavi that I can call her up and I can always tell her if I'm sad or happy. Now we don't talk much as she is busy, but she is a thing in my life where I can call her up always."

Abhishek said that there was potential in the past of dating Vaishnavi Rao, but now there's not. When asked about this, the actor added, "I think this is what you call maturity as you understand that we are good as friends. We understood that we are good supporters of each other, which I don't want to spoil by any means by getting involved in all of those things. I still look up to Vaishanvi's family, and her parents are amazing. Her father is really nice, and I learn a lot from him. So I just want to keep it sweet and simple."

When asked if he and Vaishnavi were in a relationship or did they ever gave their bond a shot, the Hero – Gayab Mode On actor said, "I think there's no need of giving it a shot (laughs). She's a friend and she's really a good friend. Even if I meet any of her friends, they'll always say that Vaishnavi is a good friend. So even I want her to be my good friend."

When asked if it was one-sided love, Abhishek said, "No, we both were interested. Honestly, everyone knows. We had an interest in each other but with time we realised that if we want to be together for life then we can't be in a relationship but can stay friends. So even I feel that me and Vaishnavi should always remain friends. There was a time when she was there for me when I was going through a lot of ups and downs such as career struggles, college and so on. So she has seen that and she has always been a special person who can never fade away. So we have understood. She has every different life to lead and I have a very different life to lead. At least we have that space where we call each other during tough times."

On the professional front, Abhishek Nigam was last seen playing the lead role in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

