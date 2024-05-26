The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2024 season reached its thrilling climax today (May 26) with the final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Aly Goni, who gained fame through his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, is known for his passion for sports. For the past few weeks, the actor was hooked to the IPL fever and ensured not to miss a single match.

Aly Goni's take on Mitchell Starc

Aly, who has been following every match religiously, took to social media to share his thoughts on the final match between KKR and SRH. He praised Mitchell Starc's excellent performance, emphasizing the importance of performing well under pressure.

Aly Goni shared a clip of the Aussie in his Instagram Story and wrote, “Aur udalo highest paid cricketer ka mazak. Waqt aane par yehi kaam aa raha hai. (Make fun of the highest-paid cricketer. Only he’ll be there for the team).”

Starc made an impact right from the start of the final match. While Travis Head struggled to make an early breakthrough, Abhishek Sharma faced Starc's excellent bowling tactics and suffered the consequences. The left-arm pacer delivered a fantastic ball that moved away slightly, hitting Abhishek's stumps and sending him back to the pavilion with just 2 runs to his name.

Andre Russell came on and claimed a wicket off the very first ball he bowled in the game. Just as it seemed that SRH needed to pick up the pace, they suffered another setback. A short delivery from Russell saw Markram attempting a pull shot, only to find Mitchell Starc waiting comfortably in the field.

On Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Kolkata Knight Riders beat SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final, securing their third IPL title.

More about Aly Goni

For those unfamiliar, Aly Goni is a prominent figure in the television industry. He began his acting career with Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. Aly has also appeared in various other shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.

His appearances on reality shows have garnered him significant acclaim. Aly has been a contestant on Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, and Splitsvilla 5.

